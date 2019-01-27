Essel group denies link with Nityank lnfrapower over money laundering allegations

two Zee Entertainment Enterprise and on Sunday denied links with Nityank lnfrapower and Multiventures Ltd, a company being probed by the SFIO for suspicious demonetisation deposits, as claimed in a media report.

(ZEEL), in a regulatory filing, said Nityank lnfrapower and is an "independent company and does not belong to Essel Group".

It further said that involvement of entities in the the (SFIO) investigation against Nityank is being done only with "malicious intent" and "legal action as advised" is being initiated in this regard.

"At the outset, we wish to reiterate and confirm that Ltd has no connection whatsoever with any alleged transaction(s) contained in the article published by a website," said ZEEL.

Over allegations of involvement of other entities in the media report, the filing said that all "queries relating to demonetisation, if any, from SFIO were directed to Nityank".

The Essel group entities have already provided other information sought by the SFIO and no further information is sought from them.

"In view of above, since all information sought by SFIO has been provided by Essel Group entities and no further information has been subsequently sought, the matter stands closed for Essel Group entities," said ZEEL.

While its DTH arm has also denied any transaction with Nityank in its scheme of merger of with the company.

"In response to communication received by the Company in July 2018 from SFIO, seeking information relating to Nityank Infra power and (Nityank), while providing requisite information/replies including relating to Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Limited with and into India Ltd, the company had categorically denied having had any transaction with Nityank," it said.

On January 25, shares of ZEE group had come under massive selling pressure, plummeting up to 33 per cent, and suffered a combined erosion of Rs 13,352 crore in market valuation.

Later, Essel Group apologised to lenders and said his company is in a financial mess and blamed the same for the aggressive bets on infra, which has gone out of control since the IL&FS crisis and also the acquisition of Videocon's business.

Chandra also alleged that some negative forces are out to sabotage his efforts to raise money through a strategic sale in the flagship company

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)