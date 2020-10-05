VST Tillers jumps on strong YoY sales in Sept

-
-
VST Tillers & Tractors rose 3.10% to Rs 1,711.20 after the company's total auto sales surged 65.73% to 3,250 units in September 2020 from 1,961 units sold in September 2019.
The total sales, however, declined 8.06% in September 2020 from 3,535 units sold in August 2020.
The company recorded a 73.83% jump in power tillers sales to 2,246 units in September 2020 as against 1,292 units in September 2019. Tractor sales soared 50.07% to 1,004 units in September 2020 over 669 units in September 2019.
The announcement was made after market hours on Thursday, 1 October 2020. The markets were shut on Friday, 2 October 2020 on account of Gandhi Jayanti.
VST Tillers Tractors' standalone net profit rose 47.8% to Rs 17.07 crore on a 4.7% increase in net sales to Rs 146.24 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors. Currently, the stock is trading 12.21% below its 52-week high of Rs 1,949.30 hit on 21 September 2020. The scrip has galloped 184.72% from its 52-week low of Rs 601 hit on 23 March 2020.
