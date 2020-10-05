JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

TCS Connected Clinical Trials Platform wins 2020 Citeline Award
Business Standard

VST Tillers jumps on strong YoY sales in Sept

Capital Market 

VST Tillers & Tractors rose 3.10% to Rs 1,711.20 after the company's total auto sales surged 65.73% to 3,250 units in September 2020 from 1,961 units sold in September 2019.

The total sales, however, declined 8.06% in September 2020 from 3,535 units sold in August 2020.

The company recorded a 73.83% jump in power tillers sales to 2,246 units in September 2020 as against 1,292 units in September 2019. Tractor sales soared 50.07% to 1,004 units in September 2020 over 669 units in September 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours on Thursday, 1 October 2020. The markets were shut on Friday, 2 October 2020 on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

VST Tillers Tractors' standalone net profit rose 47.8% to Rs 17.07 crore on a 4.7% increase in net sales to Rs 146.24 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors. Currently, the stock is trading 12.21% below its 52-week high of Rs 1,949.30 hit on 21 September 2020. The scrip has galloped 184.72% from its 52-week low of Rs 601 hit on 23 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 05 2020. 11:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU