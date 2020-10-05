Yes Bank firms up after loans and advances rise 1.4% QoQ

Yes Bank rose 1.35% to Rs 13.47 after the bank's loans & advances rose 1.4% to Rs 166,854 crore as on 30 September 2020 compared with Rs 164,510 crore as on 30 June 2020.

Deposits increased by 15.7% to Rs 135,815 crore as on 30 September 2020 as against Rs 117,360 crore as on 30 June 2020.

The bank's CASA improved by 11.2% to Rs 33,713 crore as on 30 September 2020 from Rs 30,326 crore reported as on 30 June 2020. CASA/Total Deposits (excluding Certificate of Deposits) ratio stood at 26.2% as on 30 September 2020 as against 28% as on 30 June 2020.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 122.9% as on 30 September 2020, against 140.2% as on 30 June 2020. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was at 105.4% as on 30 September 2020 as against 114.1% as on 30 June 2020.

The bank said the information is being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2020, which is subject to approval by the audit committee of the board, board of directors and limited review by the statutory auditors of the bank.

The bank's net profit tumbled 60.1% to Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 114 crore in Q1 FY20. However, the bank has returned to profitability after reporting loss in the past three quarters. It had reported a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income of the bank fell 32.8% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 6,106.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3% in Q1 FY21 as against 2.8% in Q1 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)