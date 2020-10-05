Volumes spurt at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Shoppers Stop receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Shoppers Stop reports dismal Q4 result
Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 120.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 127.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 50017 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5619 shares
HCL Technologies Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 October 2020.
Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 50017 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5619 shares. The stock rose 7.08% to Rs.193.60. Volumes stood at 10117 shares in the last session.
HCL Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 18.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.24% to Rs.822.80. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 2473 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock increased 2.68% to Rs.1,094.75. Volumes stood at 3926 shares in the last session.
Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 16.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.16% to Rs.135.85. Volumes stood at 3.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd recorded volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87156 shares. The stock gained 12.60% to Rs.122.45. Volumes stood at 5 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU