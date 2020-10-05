Volumes spurt at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 50017 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5619 shares

HCL Technologies Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 October 2020.

Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 50017 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5619 shares. The stock rose 7.08% to Rs.193.60. Volumes stood at 10117 shares in the last session.

HCL Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 18.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.24% to Rs.822.80. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 2473 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock increased 2.68% to Rs.1,094.75. Volumes stood at 3926 shares in the last session.

Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 16.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.16% to Rs.135.85. Volumes stood at 3.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd recorded volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87156 shares. The stock gained 12.60% to Rs.122.45. Volumes stood at 5 lakh shares in the last session.

