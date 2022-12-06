JUST IN
VST Tillers Tractors features in CII's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in India

VST Tillers Tractors is recognized among India's top 50 Most Innovative Companies by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The award evaluates the overall innovation culture of the company including innovation in management, inputs to innovation, results of Innovation, processes, products, services, technologies, and approaches that brought about quantifiable results.

VST was felicitated with the 'CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2022' on 3rd December during the CII Advanced Materials Summit 2022 on virtual event.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 13:30 IST

