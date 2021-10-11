VST Tillers Tractors launches new single cylinder tractor in Gujarat market

VST Tillers Tractors announced the launch of VST 171 DI Single Cylinder Tractor, in the Gujarat market. Customised for applications like land preparation, inter cultivating, and haulage, the 17 HP, Single Cylinder Tractor is ideal for small farmers to use in their Ground Nut, Soyabean, Cotton, Castor fields, and Orchards.

Customers in the single cylinder tractor segment have an unmet requirement of a featured and well engineered product. Now they have an option of VST's innovative technology backed, VST 171DI.

The Tractor comes with a 17 HP water-cooled engine with 52 NM High Torque and 750 KG lifting capacity. The all-new VST 171 DI tractor has a forward speed of 25 Kmph and reverse speed of 11.6 Kmph. Above mentioned, best in class features justify positioning of VST 171 DI as a Asli 17 HP, Single Cylinder Tractor.

