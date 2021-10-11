JUST IN
Affle India granted two US Patents

Affle India announced that it has received Issue Notification for the grant of 2 patents from US Patent & Trademark Office (US PTO). One patent, bearing Patent no. 11157952 and date of issue as of 26 October 2021, is related to the technology of 'Creating decentralized repository of fraud IPs and publishers using Blockchain'.

Another patent, bearing Patent no. 11151605 and date of issue as of 19 October 2021, is related to the technology of 'Click to install behaviour based detection of fraud'. With these two patent grants, Affle now has 6 US Patents granted along with multiple other patents filed and pending across US, India and Singapore.

First Published: Mon, October 11 2021. 14:41 IST

