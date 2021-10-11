Power Mech Projects wins orders worth Rs 448.60 cr

-
Power Mech Projects has received a letter of intent worth Rs 448.60 crore as under:
Operations and maintenance contract of 2x660 MW Mutiara Thermal Power Plant, Melamaruthur Village, Tuticorin, for Coastal Energen worth Rs 391 crore.
Miscellaneous civil works for screening plant III, kirandul Chhattisgarh for NMDC worth Rs 57.60 crore.
