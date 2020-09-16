W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 0.21 croreNet Loss of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 39.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 60.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 224.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.210.03 600 0.210.33 -36 OPM %-1495.24-168033.33 --26919.05-66503.03 - PBDT-3.14-37.23 92 -56.55-214.99 74 PBT-3.14-39.53 92 -60.76-224.21 73 NP-3.21-39.53 92 -60.78-224.21 73
