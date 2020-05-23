WABCO India reports weak Q4 outcome

WABCO India's consolidated net profit dropped 39.54% to Rs 31.50 crore on 37.44% fall in total income to Rs 422.99 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The result was announced was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2020. Shares of WABCO India rose 1.33% to close at Rs 6,900.65 on 22 May 2020.

WABCO India manufactures automotive parts. The company produces electronic braking, stability, and suspension and transmission control systems for heavy-duty commercial trucks, trailers and buses.

