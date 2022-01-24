Brightcom Group raises funds by way of allotment of convertible warrants and shares

On 23 January 2022Brightcom Group has allotted 1,50,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares to Shankar Sharma and 80,50,000 Equity Shares to the 21 proposed allottees on 23 January 2022 at an issue price of Rs.37.77/- per warrant/share including a premium of Rs.35.77/- per warrant/share on preferential basis.
The company has received from Shankar Sharma,25% of the consideration amount against the said warrants and 100% of the consideration amount from 21 proposed allottees against the equity shares.
With this allotment, the expanded share capital of the Company will be at Rs. 209,93,66,248 divided into 104,96,83,124 equity shares of Rs.2/- each, fully paid-up.
