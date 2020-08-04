Weighted Average Lending Rates Stood At 8.35% In June Compared To 8.54% In May For SCBs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released Lending Rates of scheduled commercial banks. According to the RBI, the Weighted Average Lending Rates (WALR) on fresh rupee loans sanctioned stood at 8.35% in June compared to 8.54% in May for scheduled commercial banks (SCB).

For public sector bank, the WALR stood at 8.18% in June compared to 8.21% in May while for private sector bank, it stood at 8.74% in June compared to 9.21% in May. For foreign banks, the WALR in June was 7.20% compared to 7.19% in May.

