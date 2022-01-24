Update on proposed IPO of Adani Wilmar

-
Adani Enterprises announced that it has been informed by Adani Wilmar (AWL) (a 50:50 joint venture company between the Adani group and the Wilmar group) that the IPO Committee of AWL in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers have finalised the Price Band to range between Rs. 218 to Rs. 230 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 1/- each.
Further, the Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 107 crore will be available for allocation to certain Eligible Employees and Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 360 crore will be available for allocation to certain Eligible AEL Shareholders, in the manner described in the red herring prospectus dated 19 January 2022 (RHP) filed by AWL. An employee discount of Rs. 21 per Equity Share will be offered to Eligible Employees Bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.
Additionally, the Bid Lot for the Issue has been finalized to be 65 Equity Shares and in multiples of 65 Equity Shares thereafter.
