TCS recognized as Global Top Employers for 7th consecutive year

Tata Consultancy Services is recognized as a Global Top Employer for the seventh year in a row by the Top Employers Institute. TCS is one of only 11 Global Top Employers recognized this year for excellence in people practices.

TCS is ranked the number one Top Employer in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific; and number two in Latin America. In the country rankings, it is placed among the top three Top Employers across 19 countries for which the results have been announced - Australia, Hong Kong, China, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, United States and Mexico. In addition, TCS is named a Top Employer in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

