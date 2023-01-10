JUST IN
Welspun Enterprises CFO Sanjay Sultania resigns

The company said that its chief financial officer, Sanjay Sultania, resigned on Monday, 9 January 2023.

"Sanjay Sultania, Chief Financial Officer of the Company is taking up other major responsibility within the Welspun Group. The Board has accepted his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. January 09, 2023 (close of business hours)," Welspun Enterprises said in a statement.

Welspun Enterprises, part of the Welspun Group, is an operating company as well as a holding company. Its key activity is in the infrastructure business. It has developed and operates PPP projects in various sectors like roads, water, and urban infrastructure. Apart from that, the company holds equity investments in Welspun Natural Resources (oil and gas exploration).

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Welspun Enterprises surged 493.35% to Rs 132.14 crore on 82.58% increase in net sales to Rs 530.49 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of Welspun Enterprises fell 2.72% to Rs 160.65 on Monday, 9 January 2023.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 08:39 IST

