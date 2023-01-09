GHCL gets regulatory nod for raising soda ash production capacity by 1 lakh TPA

GHCL said that the company has received requisite regulatory consent amendment for increase in its soda ash production capacity from 11 lakh ton per annum (TPA) to 12 lakh TPA, as per consent condition.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

GHCL is a diversified group which manufactures soda ash and textiles. Its 1.1mtpa soda ash facility is located in Sutrapada, Gujarat. The company's textile division is composed of a spinning facility in Madurai and has a capacity of around 27,000 tonnes.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 292.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.03% to Rs 1381.09 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip fell 1.32% to end at Rs 520.20 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)