Gati Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Chemplast Sanmar Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2023.

Gati Ltd crashed 5.68% to Rs 150.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67141 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd lost 5.34% to Rs 32.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 4.62% to Rs 7.43. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1874.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 937.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd slipped 4.60% to Rs 9.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd pared 4.18% to Rs 430.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30336 shares in the past one month.

