Wholesale Price Inflation Jumps Above 13% In February 2022

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation of India moved up to 13.11% year on year in February from 12.96% in January, according to data released by the commerce ministry today. This is the 11th consecutive month in which WPI has been in double digits. Inflation for manufactured products, which accounts for 64.23% of the WPI basket, rose to 9.84% year on year in February from 9.42 percent in January.

Inflation for primary articles edged down to 13.39% from 13.87%, while that for the fuel and power group inched lower to 31.50% from 32.27%. The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 166.3 in January, 2022 to 166.4 in February, 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 9.55% in January, 2022 to 8.47% in February, 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)