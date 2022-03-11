Wholesale Passenger Vehicle Sales Down 6.53% On Year In February 2022

-
-
Automobile dispatches from the factory to dealerships in India dropped by 23.4% in February year-on-year due to semiconductor shortage and price rise, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Friday, according to media reports. Total automobile wholesale in India stood at 13,28,027 units in February 2022 as against 17,35,909 units recorded in February 2021.
Passenger vehicles sales stood at 262,984 units in February 2022 as against 281,380 units in February 2021, a decline of 6.53% year-on-year. Three-wheeler sales were 27,039 units in February 2022 as against 27,039 units in February 2021, a decline of 2.2%. Two-wheeler sales tanked by 27.25% to 1,037,994 units in February 2022.
