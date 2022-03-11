IIP Growth Recovers From 10 Month Low

The index of industrial production saw a 1.3% year-on-year rise, according to data released on Friday. It had slumped to a 10-month low of 0.4% in December 2021. For the month of January 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 138.4. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of January 2022 stand at 124.7, 138.1 and 165.6 respectively.

As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 136.5 for Primary Goods, 91.9 for Capital Goods, 151.1 for Intermediate Goods and 158.2 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of January 2022. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 119.8 and 152.9 respectively for the month January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)