Wholesale Price Inflation Rises 0.16% in August,

Ministry of Commerce & Industry released the index numbers of wholesale price in India for the month of August, 2020 (Provisional) and for the month of June, 2020 (Final). The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index or WPI, stood at (0.16%) (Provisional) for the month of August, 2020 (over August, 2019) as compared to 1.17% during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The index for Primary Articles group increased by (1.81%) to 146.3 (provisional) in August, 2020 from 143.7 (provisional) for the month of July, 2020. The index for Fuel and Power group increased by (0.77%) to 91.4 (provisional) in August, 2020 from 90.7 (provisional) for the month of July, 2020. The index for Manufactured Products group increased by (0.59%) to 119.3 (provisional) in August, 2020 from 118.6 (provisional) for the month of July, 2020.

The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 152.0 in July, 2020 to 153.3 in August, 2020. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.32% in July, 2020 to 4.07% in August, 2020.

For the month of June 2020, the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 119.3 and WPI based rate of inflation stood at -1.81%.

