CPI inflation steady at 6.69% in August 2020

Core CPI inflation rises slightly to 5.44% in August 2020

The all-India general CPI inflation was flat at 6.69% in August 2020 (new base 2012=100), compared with 6.73% in July 2020. The corresponding provisional inflation rate for rural area was 6.66% and urban area 6.80% in August 2020 as against 6.76% and 6.70% in July 2020. The core CPI inflation rose to 5.44% in August 2020 compared with 5.37% in July 2020.

The cumulative CPI inflation has moved up to 6.63% in April-August FY2020 compared with 3.13% in April-August FY2019.

Among the CPI components, inflation of food and beverages eased to 8.29% in August 2020 from 8.50% in February 2020. Within the food items, the inflation declined for cereals and products to 5.92%, meat and fish 16.50%, pulses and products 14.44%, milk and products 6.15% and spices 12.34%. The inflation moved up for vegetables to 11.41%, fruits 1.00%, non-alcoholic beverages 5.34%, egg 10.11%. Further, the inflation also rose for oils and fats to 12.45%, prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 4.02% and sugar and confectionery 3.93% in August 2020.

The inflation for housing eased to 3.10%, while that for miscellaneous items rose to 6.99% in August 2020. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for transport and communication increased to 11.05%, personal care and effects 14.45%, household goods and services 2.98%, recreation and amusement 4.05%, while it declined for health to 4.71% and rose for education 1.61% in August 2020.

The inflation for clothing and footwear was flat at 2.77%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light moved up to 3.10% in August 2020.

