Wipro announces collaboration with Cisco

Wipro today announced that it will deliver managed SoftwareDefined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) transformation services to Olympus leveraging Cisco technology.

As a part of this engagement, Wipro will use its proprietary managed network services solution, WANFreedom to re-architect Olympus's WANs and enable support across distributed applications in a hybrid multi-cloud environment. The new network infrastructure will drastically improve Olympus's application performance to deliver superior end user experience, resulting in increased business productivity, agility and reduced costs for IT.

Seperately, Wipro and SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migration, on Sunday, 16 November 2020 announced a strategic partnership to help customers accelerate their enterprise transformation journey. SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes.

Shares of Wipro rose 0.44% to Rs 345.65 in a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Saturday (14 November 2020). Stock markets were closed on Monday, 16 November 2020 on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

