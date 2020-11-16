India's WPI inflation rises to 1.48% in October

The annual rate of inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at 1.48% (provisional) in October 2020 (over October 2019).

The figure stood at 1.32% in September.

The primary articles index increased by 1.40% to 152.4 (provisional) in October 2020 from 150.3 (provisional) in September 2020.

The fuel and power index increased by (0.11%) to 91.1 (provisional) in October 2020 from 91 (provisional) in September 2020.

The manufactured products index increased by (0.42%) to 120.3 (provisional) in October 2020 from 119.8 (provisional) in September 2020.

The food index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group have increased from 157.6 in September 2020 to 159.3 in October 2020. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 6.92% in September 2020 to 5.78% in October 2020.

