India's WPI inflation rises to 1.48% in October

-
ALSO READ
Wholesale Food Price Inflation Jumps Near 7%
Wholesale Price Inflation Rises 0.16% in August
Wholesale Inflation Contracts For Third Straight Month
Consumer Price Inflation For Agri And Rural Labourers Softens Marginally In September
All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural Labourers Eases To 6.32% In August From 6.58% In July
-
The annual rate of inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at 1.48% (provisional) in October 2020 (over October 2019).
The figure stood at 1.32% in September.
The primary articles index increased by 1.40% to 152.4 (provisional) in October 2020 from 150.3 (provisional) in September 2020.
The fuel and power index increased by (0.11%) to 91.1 (provisional) in October 2020 from 91 (provisional) in September 2020.
The manufactured products index increased by (0.42%) to 120.3 (provisional) in October 2020 from 119.8 (provisional) in September 2020.
The food index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group have increased from 157.6 in September 2020 to 159.3 in October 2020. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 6.92% in September 2020 to 5.78% in October 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU