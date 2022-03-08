Wipro appoints Country Head for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

-
Wipro announced the appointment of Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), one of Wipro's key focus markets in the Middle East region.
Turki will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building in the region.
He will also strengthen Wipro's presence across the key industry sectors in KSA through strategic transformational engagements.
