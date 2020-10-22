Wipro expands partnership with SAP

-
Wipro announced that it has entered into an agreement with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to deliver SAP Enable Now. This custom enablement platform by SAP will help organisations adapt faster to technological changes and accelerate globalization.
With this agreement, Wipro can offer its clients tailor-made industry and line-of-business-specific learning tutorials and training assets, in addition to existing contextual help and guided tours delivered by SAP.
With advanced content creation and training features of SAP Enable Now, such as single-source editing and in-app learning, customers will be able to significantly improve enduser productivity and learning experience. SAP Enable Now can be used for non-SAP applications and integrated with IT service management tools as well.
