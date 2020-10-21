PNC Infratech secures EPC project in Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
AP govt releases Rs 1,962 cr for Polavaram project work
4,056 Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat to return home in 72 hrs: AP govt
Telangana CM to hold meet on May 17 on utilisation of Godavari water
At 42 pc, water stock in Maha dams 3-times more than last year
58 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP; Total mounts to 1,583
-
PNC Infratech has been declared as the L1 (lowest) bidder in an EPC Project in Andhra Pradesh namely, Upgradation of Canal System from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and BCR Complex from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir and Improvements to existing SRBC/GNSS Canal up to berm level from Banakacherla Complex to Gorukallu Balancing Reservoir from KM 0.000 to KM 56.775.
The Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Employer for the Project invited bids on 26 August 2020 (Second Call); 4 bids received in response and PNC Infratech's bid at a quoted value of Rs. 1000.72 crore declared as the first lowest bid (L1) on 20 October 2020. The Project is to be constructed in 36 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU