PNC Infratech secures EPC project in Andhra Pradesh

PNC Infratech has been declared as the L1 (lowest) bidder in an EPC Project in Andhra Pradesh namely, Upgradation of Canal System from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and BCR Complex from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir and Improvements to existing SRBC/GNSS Canal up to berm level from Banakacherla Complex to Gorukallu Balancing Reservoir from KM 0.000 to KM 56.775.

The Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Employer for the Project invited bids on 26 August 2020 (Second Call); 4 bids received in response and PNC Infratech's bid at a quoted value of Rs. 1000.72 crore declared as the first lowest bid (L1) on 20 October 2020. The Project is to be constructed in 36 months.

