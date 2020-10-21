DLF inks anchor deal with Standard Chartered GBS for upcoming project DLF Downtown

DLF has inked an anchor deal with Standard Chartered GBS for their office building at DLF Downtown, Taramani, Chennai.

In one of the largest commercial office space deals in India during recent times, Standard Chartered GBS is leasing 7.7 lakh sq. ft to set up its largest office establishment in this project.

DLF and GIC, Singapore's soverign wealth fund (Govt. of Singapore) has entered into a strategic partnership to develop a rental assets portfolio wkith GIC as 1/3rd partner, under the consolidated portfolio of DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL), a subsidiary of DLF.

DCCDL, the joint venture of DLF-GIC and TIDCO, announced the launch of the iconic development - DLF Downtown, Chennai with an investment of 5,000 crore, earlier this year. The building is designed by world renowned architects Gensler, accounting the needs of the future of work and employee wellbeing and collaboration.

