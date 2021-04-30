Wipro gains on raising Q1 revenue growth guidance

Wipro rose 2.66% to Rs 503 after the IT major raised its flagship IT services revenue growth guidance for the June quarter to 8-10% sequentially.
In March this year, Wipro signed an agreement to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy to banking and financial services industry, for $1.45 billion. London-headquartered Capco is a global management and technology consultancy providing digital, consulting and technology services to financial institutions in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific.
The acquisition completed on 29 April 2021. Consequently, the IT major announced an upward revision in its revenue outlook for Q1 FY22.
For the quarter ending 30 June 2021, the IT company said that it expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,324 million to $2,367 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 8% to 10%. This does not include revenue from its recently announced acquisition of Ampion.
While announcing its fourth quarter results, Wipro had forecast that it expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,195 million to $2,238 million, which translates to a sequential growth of 2% to 4%.
Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 27.78% to Rs 2,972.30 crore while revenue increased 3.4% to Rs 16245.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU