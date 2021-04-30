Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 143.73 points or 0.97% at 14945.04 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 5.09%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.17%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.02%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.79%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (down 0.99%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.39%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 266.96 or 0.54% at 49498.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60 points or 0.4% at 14834.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.07 points or 0.33% at 21758.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.27 points or 0.05% at 7027.26.

On BSE,1273 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

