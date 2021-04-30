Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 226.41 points or 1.27% at 18036.04 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 5.34%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.35%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.24%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.95%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.11%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.94%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.6%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.59%).

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.19%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 266.96 or 0.54% at 49498.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60 points or 0.4% at 14834.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.07 points or 0.33% at 21758.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.27 points or 0.05% at 7027.26.

On BSE,1273 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

