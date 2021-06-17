Wipro IT Services to raise USD 750 million via Senior Notes issue

Wipro announced that its wholly owned step down subsidiary, Wipro IT Services LLC is issuing on 23 June 2021 5-year USD denominated, fixed rate, senior, unsecured Notes aggregating USD 750 million at coupon rate of 1.5% per annum, payable semi-annually.

The net proceeds of the sale of the Notes will be used for refinancing or repaying existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The Notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading.

