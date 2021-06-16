Thomas Cook (India) & SOTC Travel introduce TravShield and Holiday First and Pay When You Return

Thomas Cook (India) & SOTC Travel have announced a two-pronged strategy: TravShield and Holiday First and Pay When You Return to cover every aspect of physical and financial safety.

TravShield, a comprehensive safe travel commitment is designed with meticulous health and safety protocols to safe guard customers across Holidays, MICE and Business Travel and encompasses and enhances the companies' existing Assured Insured Secured Travel Program.

To provide much needed financial support, the companies have introduced a unique Holiday First and Pay When You Return scheme to provide customers the flexibility and benefits of paying only once they return from their holiday.

TravShield together with Holiday First and Pay When You Return incorporates the companies' commitment to health and safety, simplifies the travel experience and offers significant savings, thus making travel safe, flexible, hassle free and easy on the wallet.

