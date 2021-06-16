Thomas Cook (India) & SOTC Travel introduce TravShield and Holiday First and Pay When You Return

-
ALSO READ
Board of Thomas Cook (India) to consider fund raising via equity route
Board of Thomas Cook (India) approves preferential allotment of 43.56 cr OCCRPS
Thomas Cook (India) update on step down subsidiary in Mauritius
Thomas Cook (India) expands its reach in Uttar Pradesh
Thomas Cook (India) partners with Marriott to target domestic MICE travel
-
Thomas Cook (India) & SOTC Travel have announced a two-pronged strategy: TravShield and Holiday First and Pay When You Return to cover every aspect of physical and financial safety.
TravShield, a comprehensive safe travel commitment is designed with meticulous health and safety protocols to safe guard customers across Holidays, MICE and Business Travel and encompasses and enhances the companies' existing Assured Insured Secured Travel Program.
To provide much needed financial support, the companies have introduced a unique Holiday First and Pay When You Return scheme to provide customers the flexibility and benefits of paying only once they return from their holiday.
TravShield together with Holiday First and Pay When You Return incorporates the companies' commitment to health and safety, simplifies the travel experience and offers significant savings, thus making travel safe, flexible, hassle free and easy on the wallet.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU