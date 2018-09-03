Wipro jumps after bagging deal from Alight Solutions

rose 6.41% to Rs 321 at 9:19 IST on after the company said it has won a 10-year engagement to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to Illinois-based

The announcement was made on Sunday, 2 September 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 68.64 points, or 0.18% to 38,713.71.

On the BSE, 2.96 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.87 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 328 and a low of Rs 317.30 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 334.75 on 16 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 253.50 on 6 June 2018.

announced that it has won a 10-year engagement to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight Solutions LLC, a in technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and This deal will result in revenues of $1.5 to $1.6 billion for over the tenure. This is Wipro's largest win to date. This engagement will enable the digital transformation of Alight's offerings across health, wealth, HR and finance solutions, and enhance the employee experience of Alight's clients by leveraging Wipro's industry-leading strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data analytics.

Wipro's consolidated net profit rose 16.27% to Rs 2093.80 crore on 1.52% increase in net sales to Rs 13977.70 crore in Q1 June 2018 over Q4 March 2018.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and process services company.

