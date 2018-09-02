Wipro wins biggest ever contract, over $1.5 billion

(Reuters) - Indian Ltd won its biggest-ever contract worth more than $1.5 billion with U.S.-based for digital services, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Wipro, one of India's top IT firms, said it would earn $1.5-1.6 billion in revenues over the tenure of the deal, which will include services in health, human resources and for Illinois-based Alight Solutions.

In July, the Bengaluru-based firm had said it would buy Alight Solutions' operations for $117 million in cash. The deal is expected to be completed in the quarter ending September. Shares of the IT firm hit a seven-month high on Friday, gaining as much as 2.53 percent to 306.5 rupees.

has previously said it expected revenue from its key IT services for the quarter ending September to be in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion.

(Reporting by and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)