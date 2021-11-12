Wipro launches automotive e-commerce cloud solution

-
The IT major launched an automotive e-commerce cloud solution for direct-to-consumer marketplaces to launch and grow quickly.Wipro unveiled Click-Shift-Drive, a contactless car-buying solution that addresses the complete automobile-buying journey. Scalable, flexible and rapidly deployed, the end-to-end solution enables automakers and dealers to offer everything from research and loan approval to purchase and delivery at a time when 50% of car-buying journeys begin online.
With Click-Shift-Drive, automakers and dealers can launch e-commerce solutions and provide a virtual direct-buying experience in just eight weeks. The solution uniquely incorporates a range of Salesforce technologies so companies can provide an enhanced user experience throughout the customer journey. In addition, Wipro partnered with ThreeKit 3D & Augmented Reality to provide an augmented reality component so buyers can visualize a virtual rendering of the automobile in their own driveway, the company said in a statement.
Research shows 59% of automotive customers are interested in buying cars entirely online. Click-Shift-Drive, part of Wipro's $1 billion investment in cloud over 3 years, empowers manufacturers and dealers to meet that demand by launching online marketplaces faster and with more features than ever before. As e-commerce gains prominence, Click-Shift-Drive is ideally suited to help industry leaders deliver an enhanced customer and purchasing experience, said Hari Raja, global salesforce practice head, Wipro.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
Wipro reported 9.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930.7 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 3,242.6 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased by 7.8% QoQ to Rs 19,667.4 crore during the quarter.
