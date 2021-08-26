Wipro partners with DataRobot to deliver Augmented Intelligence

Wipro announced a global partnership announced a global strategic partnership with DataRobot, a leader in Augmented Intelligence.

The partnership will deliver Augmented Intelligence at scale, to help customers become AI driven enterprises, and accelerate their business impact. DataRobot's Augmented Intelligence platform complements Wipro's expertise in enterprise AI.

This collaboration will help accelerate the execution of AI strategy and will ensure quicker data to value for businesses. The partnership will streamline the process of infusing AI-led intelligence into customer business decisions, and positively impact their bottom line.

