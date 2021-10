Wipro partners with Micro Focus

To launch Legacy Migration and Modernisation Lab collaborating with Amazon Web Services

Wipro is partnering with Micro Focus to launch the Legacy Migration and Modernisation Lab collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This lab, hosted at Wipro's AWS Launchpad in Parramatta, Australia, will allow companies in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) to experience hands-on demonstration of tools and accelerators that can help optimise mainframe application capabilities for the cloud.

with Micro Focus to launch the Legacy Migration and Modernisation Lab collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This lab, hosted at Wipro's AWS Launchpad in Parramatta, Australia, will allow companies in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) to experience hands-on demonstration of tools and accelerators that can help optimise mainframe application capabilities for the cloud.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)