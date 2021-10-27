Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility inaugurates first-ever experience centre for Joy e-bikes

-
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility today inaugurated its first-ever experience centre in Pune.
The specially designed company-owned centre aims to provide a unique experience to the customers is equipped with complete sales and service facilities to expedite the brand's outreach in the entire state.
The centre will showcase the entire range of Joy e-bike's electric scooters and motorcycles. Currently, Joy e-bike has a wide product portfolio of 10 models in its fleet.
