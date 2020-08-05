JUST IN
Wipro position as Leader for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Asia Pacific

By Gartner's Magic Quadrant

Wipro announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Asia Pacific. The report, authored by DD Mishra, Claudio Da Rold, To Chee Eng, David Groombridge was published on 23 June 2020. Wipro has been positioned as a Leader in this research report for the second consecutive year.

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 17:37 IST

