Strides Pharma Science allots 25,600 equity shares under ESOP

Strides Pharma Science has allotted 25,600 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees who have exercised their stock options under Strides ESOP 2016 Plan.

Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 89,56,76,640/- consisting of 8,95,67,664 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 89,59,32,640/- consisting of 8,95,93,264 equity shares.

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:16 IST

