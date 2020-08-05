Board of Birlasoft approves allotment of 48,355 equity shares under ESOP

At meeting held on 05 August 2020

The Board of Birlasoft at its meeting held on 05 August 2020 has approved the allotment of 48,355 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to the Eligible Employees of the Company, who have exercised their stock options under the Special Purpose Birlasoft - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019. These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 55,42,23,350/- divided into 27,71,11,675 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

