Wipro recognized as Top Employer in Europe

Wipro announced that it has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a top employer in Europe.

This was Wipro's first year applying for certification in Europe, which saw it placed fifth out of over 1,800 companies from around the world.

Additionally, Wipro secured the certification in France (ranked 2nd in market), Switzerland (3rd), the Netherlands (4th), Germany (5th), and the UK (5th), with scores of over 95% in each region. Wipro performed well in most categories but significantly outperformed the benchmark in the Career, Work Environment, Diversity & Inclusion and Digital HR categories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)