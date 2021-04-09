Wipro to announce Q4 results on 15 April

The IT major will report its Q4 results after stock market trading hours on Thursday, 15 April 2021.

"At 7:15 PM IST, following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company's performance for the quarter and answer questions," the company said in a press release.

Shares of Wipro were up 0.78% at Rs 445.35 on BSE. The IT major reported 20.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,968 crore on a 3.68% increase in revenue to Rs 15,670 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q2 FY21.

While announcing Q3 results, the company said it expected revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,102 million to $2,143 million in Q4 March 2021, a sequential growth of 1.5% to 3.5%.

Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

