Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 13.51 points or 0.51% at 2671.87 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.01%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.85%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.18%),DLF Ltd (up 0.73%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.31%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.31%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.79%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.51%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 77.87 or 0.16% at 49668.34.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.85 points or 0.15% at 14850.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.76 points or 0.64% at 21586.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.61 points or 0.38% at 7083.62.

On BSE,1448 shares were trading in green, 723 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

