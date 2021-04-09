Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 158.02 points or 0.71% at 22368.25 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Albert David Ltd (up 5.2%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 3.82%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.62%),Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.49%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 3.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 3.11%), Granules India Ltd (up 2.9%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.57%), Cadila Healthcare Ltd (up 2.55%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.44%).

On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.48%), Laurus Labs Ltd (down 1.42%), and Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 1.14%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 77.87 or 0.16% at 49668.34.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.85 points or 0.15% at 14850.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.76 points or 0.64% at 21586.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.61 points or 0.38% at 7083.62.

On BSE,1448 shares were trading in green, 723 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

