Wockhardt spurts after agreement to manufacture, supply Sputnik vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Wockhardt UK hosts HRH The Prince of Wales at its Wrexham manufacturing facility
Morepen Lab soars on producing test batch of Sputnik V in India
Board of Wockhardt approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr via equity route
Board of Wockhardt approves change in company secretary
Panacea Biotec hits the roof on commencing production of Sputnik V vaccine
-
Wockhardt jumped 5.1% to Rs 514.25 after company entered into agreement with Dubai-based Enso Healthcare for manufacture & supply for Sputnik vaccine.Wockhardt entered into an agreement with Enso Healthcare DMCC and Human Vaccine LLC for the manufacture and supply of the Sputnik V / Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19.
Enso Healthcare DMCC, is a company incorporated in Dubai, UAE while Human Vaccine LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Management Company of Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation.
The agreement between Wockhardt, Human Vaccine and Enso was reached under the aegis of Enso, RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik vaccine in India.
As per the contract, Wockhardt will will manufacture and supply upto 620 million doses of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light to Enso upto June 2023. The contract is initially upto 30 June 2022 which may be further extended upto 30 June 2023 subject to the terms of the contract.
Wockhardt is a research based global pharmaceutical and biotech company. The company's net loss (from continuing operations) contracted to Rs 48.69 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with net loss of Rs 218.94 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from operations (from continuing operations) soared 57.08% to Rs 278.95 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU