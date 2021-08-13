Volumes soar at Wipro Ltd counter

-
Wipro Ltd clocked volume of 57.98 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 20.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.85 lakh shares
Voltas Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 August 2021.
Wipro Ltd clocked volume of 57.98 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 20.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.45% to Rs.608.55. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.
Voltas Ltd clocked volume of 13.46 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 19.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67665 shares. The stock gained 0.13% to Rs.987.60. Volumes stood at 45671 shares in the last session.
HCL Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 41.5 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 14.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.18% to Rs.1,109.95. Volumes stood at 5.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 91781 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10466 shares. The stock dropped 0.02% to Rs.411.70. Volumes stood at 11426 shares in the last session.
Eicher Motors Ltd registered volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52763 shares. The stock slipped 2.99% to Rs.2,537.30. Volumes stood at 57602 shares in the last session.
