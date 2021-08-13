L&T bags order for titanium clad oxidation reactor from Technip Energies

The heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) won all order for oxidation reactor from Technip Energies-India.

This order for the technologically critical Titanium Clad reactor is for a Public Sector Petrochemical project for Purified Terephthalic Acid plant. The scope of supply involves design, material procurement, fabrication, inspection and testing of reactor to meet the licensors stringent quality requirements.

L&T Heavy Engineering developed the technology for titanium clad equipment fabrication inhouse conforming to global standards of quality. This reactor is built to precision tolerances considering the exposure to severe corrosive atmosphere and dynamic loading during service. This order marks opening of multiple avenues for L&T Heavy Engineering for critical Titanium Clad reactors in both domestic and global markets.

L&T's consolidated net profit soared 141.2% to Rs 1,556.18 crore on a 38% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 29,334.73 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 1.78% to Rs 1,651.20 on BSE. It traded in the range of Rs 1,625 and Rs 1,654 during the day. The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,654 during intraday trade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)