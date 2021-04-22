Wonderla announces closure of Bangalore park till May 4

Wonderla Holidays announced the closure of its Bangalore park till 4th May, or until further notice following the government directive due to the rising Covid cases in Karnataka.

The state government is taking all possible precautions to contain Covid 19 across the state due to the steep spike in the number of cases in Karnataka.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 21 April 2021, when stock markets were shut on account of Ram Navami. Shares of Wonderla Holidays rose 0.85% to settle at Rs 178.60 on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 234.5 on 10 March 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 104.95 on 19 May 2020.

Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.

