Wonderla announces closure of Bangalore park till May 4

Wonderla Holidays announced the closure of its Bangalore park till 4th May, or until further notice following the government directive due to the rising Covid cases in Karnataka.
The state government is taking all possible precautions to contain Covid 19 across the state due to the steep spike in the number of cases in Karnataka.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, 21 April 2021, when stock markets were shut on account of Ram Navami. Shares of Wonderla Holidays rose 0.85% to settle at Rs 178.60 on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 234.5 on 10 March 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 104.95 on 19 May 2020.
Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU